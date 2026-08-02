Help Alexis and her boys rebuild

My sister in law Alexis and my 5 nephews literally is going through a rough time. She and my brother are in a middle of a divorce. Apparently someone set her house on fire Friday night, July 25 and more recently broke in a stolen what little they had left in furniture. Im asking you to pray and let God lay it on your heart to help. It will cover security deposit, first months rent,some furniture, and some clothes for them. I love you. Jesus loves you. Blessings