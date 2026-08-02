Help ahmed to reach Malaysia and join university





In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful





As-salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāhi wa barakātuh.





My name is Ahmed Yasser Asaiyd fujo , and I am a Palestinian student from the Gaza Strip holding .





I was awarded a scholarship to study in Malaysia in October 2025. However, due to the closure of border crossings and the severe restrictions on travel, I have been unable to leave Gaza.





I have contacted almost every humanitarian organization I could find in hopes of securing a humanitarian evacuation from Gaza, but unfortunately, I have not been successful. Recently, I found a humanitarian organization that arranges evacuations for humanitarian cases from Gaza, but the required fee is far beyond what my family can afford.





I am the sole provider for my family, which consists of my mother, one sister, and three brothers. Given these extremely difficult circumstances, I have turned to kind-hearted people who are willing to help.





Dear Donor,





Please know that your donation will be used for the following purposes:





1. To enable me to leave Gaza as soon as possible so I can continue my education in Malaysia.

2. To support my family and help improve their financial situation until I arrive in Malaysia and am able to find employment.





This donation link will not remain active indefinitely. I will close it once the required amount has been raised to achieve the goals mentioned above.





All supporting documents and verification can be found through this link.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iNTTIyN2ZLOmoNkM2WUXkSpM7R1tkswN

Contacts:

Whatsapp: +970592106732

Email:Ahmedfujo2021@gmail.com





Please share this link with anyone who would like to help, without posting it on social media.





Thank you very much for your compassion, generosity, and support.





We appreciate and love you all.





Wa As-salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāhi wa barakātuh.











































































































