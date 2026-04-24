🍉 Feed and Save Ahmed’s Family of 10 in Gaza: A Brother's Urgent Appeal





My name is Ahmed. Following the sudden, tragic loss of our parents to this devastating war, my entire life turned upside down. Overnight, the heavy weight of keeping my family alive fell completely on my shoulders.

I am now solely responsible for 10 family members—including my 5 young, innocent siblings and our surviving relatives. We went from a comfortable, peaceful life to fighting for survival inside a cold, weathered, rat-infested tent.

We do not ask for luxury—our children do not need toys or comfort right now. We are simply pleading for the bare essentials to stay alive: a meal to ease their hunger, a clean drop of water to drink, and basic medicine to treat their sickness. The burden of keeping 10 people alive in these conditions is too heavy to carry entirely alone.





🚨 OUR IMMEDIATE 1ST MILESTONE: $1,500

Funds are urgently needed to secure emergency sustenance, fresh water, and critical materials to reinforce and rat-proof our tent.





🌍 What Your Support Keeps Alive:

• Food & Clean Water: Crucial daily sustenance for the children.

• Medicine & First-Aid: Funding to treat infections and exposure.

• Shelter Reinforcement: Materials to secure our tent against pests and weather.





💙 Impact Breakdown:

• $25: Basic meals and water for the day.

• $75: Urgent emergency clothing and warm bedding.

• $150: Critical medical care and shelter repairs.

• $300+: Sustained survival support for our family.





Every single donation or share is a direct lifeline to our tent. Please, don’t let our voices fade away.





— Ahmed





📋 Administrative Notice & Transparency from Godfrey:

My name is Godfrey, and I am managing and facilitating this official campaign as a close personal friend of Ahmed and his family. Our trusted friendship spans over 7 years, long before the current conflict began. Because families in the region face severe electricity and internet blackouts, I am handling the technical platform management from abroad. Every single dollar collected is safely, transparently, and directly delivered by me to Ahmed so he can buy emergency sustenance, clean water, and medicine for his family of 10. Thank you for your trusted support.