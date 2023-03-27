Save Ahmed’s Orphaned Family Surviving in Gaza 🍞

🍉 Help Me and My 10 Siblings Survive: A Brother’s Urgent Appeal

Ahmed is pleading for urgent support for his five younger siblings after losing their parents. Following a sudden turn from a comfortable life to freezing in a rat-infested tent, he is now solely responsible for their survival amidst severe shortages of basic necessities.

🚨 OUR IMMEDIATE 1ST MILESTONE: $1,500

Funds are urgently needed to secure food, water, medicine, and rat-proofing materials to reinforce their shelter.

🌍 What Your Support Keeps Alive:

Food & Clean Water: Crucial meals and clean water. Medicine & First-Aid: Funding for treatment of infections. Hygiene & Pest Prevention: Supplies to combat harsh living conditions. Shelter Reinforcement: Materials to secure the tent.

💙 Impact Breakdown:

$25: Meals and water. $75: Clothing and bedding. $150: Medical care and tent repairs. $300+: Sustained survival support.

Donations or sharing the campaign link can save this family.

— Ahmed