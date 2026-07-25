Help Ahmed (20) Care for His 5 Siblings in Gaza 🍉

🍉 Help Me and My Family Survive: A Brother’s Appeal.

My name is Ahmed. I am 20 years old, and I am asking for your help to keep my family alive.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته (Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you).





I lost both of my parents during the war in Gaza, and my childhood ended overnight. I am now completely responsible for caring for my five younger brothers and sisters. Every single day is a grueling battle against extreme hardship, cold, and severe shortages of the absolute basics of human life.

يا باغي الخير أقبل (O seeker of good, step forward!). I am doing everything I can to protect my little siblings, but the situation has become completely overwhelming. They depend entirely on me, and I depend on the kindness of the world. Please do not let my family be forgotten.





🌍 What Your Support Keeps Alive .

🍞 Food & Clean Water : Buying vital meals and fresh drinking water to protect the children from starvation. 💊 Medicine & Supplies : Funding critical first-aid, essential medications, and healthcare treatments. 🧼 Hygiene Essentials : Securing basic sanitization, clean bedding, and protective health supplies. 🏠 Emergency Living Expenses : Providing structural shelter reinforcement, warm clothes, and safety needs.





💙 Impact Transparency

$25 = Immediate warm meals and clean drinking water for my siblings. $75 = Emergency clothing, protective hygiene packages, and clean bedding. $150 = Vital medical care, emergency safety items, and structural shelter reinforcements. $300+ = Lasting survival support to keep my entire family sustained through this acute crisis.

🕊️ Stand with My Family Today

الدال على الخير كفاعله (The one who guides to good is like the doer of it). Every single donation translates directly into a meal on our plates, a life-saving medicine, or a safe place for my little siblings to rest their heads.





If you cannot donate, simply sharing our fundraiser link helps us reach someone who can. Please Donate Today and help me protect my family. You are our only lifeline.





بارك الله فيكم وجزاكم الله خيراً (May Allah bless you and reward you with goodness). Thank you for standing with us and helping my family survive.

❤️

— Ahmed