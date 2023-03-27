Help after spinal surgery

ml I am currently under my doctors care due to spinal surgery I work at amazon 10 and a half hours a dayi had to take a leave of absence due to my doctor retiring sept 2nd was his last surgery i had my surgery on August 25 th come home it has been 7 days send i have received a pay check i have bills due including rent I can’t pay any of them until I get a check it will only be 60% of what will make that will not cover what has to be paid I am out for 8 weeks I am a single mom with a 16 yr old daughter please help us my landlord is asking me to move because I can’t pay him $500 a week so now we are looking for a place it’s going to cost me more to get into a place because these landlords thing it’s ok to charge people a mortgage payment. Please help