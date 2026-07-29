Help After Refugee Resettlement Denial

After 15 months of waiting to be resettled to the USA to join my brother, I received an ineligibility letter. The news has been devastating. I've been separated from my family and have very limited prospects here in South Africa. I'm 60 years old and eager to work, and my partner suffers from severe epilepsy, this has been an incredibly difficult time for both of us.





Right now, I need help to get back on my feet. The funds will help us buy a car and pay rent for a month or two while I search for employment. A vehicle will make it possible for me to look for work and help my partner access the care and support they need.





Your support would mean so much to us during this uncertain time. Thank you for standing with us.