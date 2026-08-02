Help After Loss of Home and Husband

I am very sorry to bother you. If I were not in such a desperate and unbearable situation, I would not be contacting you.













My problem is a social one, and to this day no government institution has been able to resolve it. I have applied to Tbilisi City Hall, to the district administration, and to Cartu Bank, but unfortunately without success.













The situation is as follows:













The apartment where my husband, my child, and I lived was registered in my mother-in-law's name. In August 2024, my husband suddenly became seriously ill. He suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was kept on life support for 25 days, and on the 26th day, he passed away.













We lived together in a civil marriage for 39 years.













After my husband's death, my mother-in-law gifted the apartment to her daughter and transferred the ownership to her. My children and I received no share of the property.













My sister-in-law then sold the apartment where my husband, my child, and I had lived and kept the entire amount of $150,000 for herself. My child and I were effectively left homeless.













This happened in December 2025.













At present, we are temporarily staying in my brother's apartment. We are causing a great burden to his family, but we have nowhere else to go. We do not know how long we will be able to stay there.













We no longer have a home or anything of our own. Everything was taken from us.













I sincerely ask that, if you have any possibility, please help us financially so that we may be able to purchase a modest apartment on the outskirts of Tbilisi.













I am truly sorry for disturbing you, and I sincerely thank you for taking the time to read my message.