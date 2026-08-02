Help After Hit-and-Run and Lost Rent Money

I was recently involved in a hit-and-run accident. The other driver fled the scene, and I was given a ticket for moving my vehicle off the roadway. When police took cash from me as evidence, they said it would be submitted. When I went to the station to retrieve it, I was told it was never submitted. That cash was for my rent, and I'm now behind on payments. My car was also totaled in the accident. I'm raising money to help cover my rent and to address the costs from losing my vehicle. Your support would mean so much during this difficult time.