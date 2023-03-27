Help After Extended Power Outage

We had an outage in our area that lasted almost two weeks, some areas were hit even longer. I lost all the food in my fridge and freezer, which was a significant loss. Because my workplace was shut down during the outage, I wasn't able to work either.





Now my car's brakes have gone out, and I'm facing costs I wasn't prepared for. Between replacing the food, the lost income, and the car repair, I'm stretched thin and need help getting through this.





I'm raising money to cover these expenses and get back on solid ground. Your support, whether a donation or a kind word, would mean so much to me right now. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.