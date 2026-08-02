Help After Career-Ending Assault

In 2021, I was assaulted by a patient. The injuries I sustained ended my career as an X-ray technologist. My wife has been working to make up for my lost salary, and our savings are now depleted. We've spent my retirement to help cover the gap. We're asking for support as we work through this difficult time. Your help would mean so much to us. This year we will be married 20 years, we are in the midst of the worse...