Help After Car Accident and Injuries

I was in a car accident where another driver hit me from behind and totaled my car. I was taken by ambulance to the hospital with severe whiplash, bumps and bruises, and rib bruises from the seat belt.





My insurance company denied my claim because I wasn't aware I needed special rideshare insurance to work for DoorDash. The other driver's insurance is still deciding, and so far it doesn't look good. My car is totaled, and I'm facing serious financial trouble right now. I also have some disabilities that make this situation even harder.





I'm raising money to help cover the costs from this accident, the medical bills, the loss of my car, and the expenses I'm struggling with while I wait to see what happens next. Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time.