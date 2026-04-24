Help After Apartment Fire, Housing & Essentials

On August 23rd, my apartment caught fire. Since then, my life has been turned completely upside down. The apartment isn't safe for me to stay in while repairs are being made, so I've unexpectedly been left without a stable place to call home.





Right now I'm trying to figure out temporary housing while also looking into the possibility of moving into another apartment. Between hotel costs, a new security deposit, application fees, food, transportation, and replacing necessities, it has become overwhelming very quickly.





I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help like this, but right now anything truly helps. Any money raised will go toward safe temporary housing, moving expenses, a deposit and application fees for a new apartment, and basic necessities.





Even if you aren't able to donate, sharing this would mean just as much to me. I appreciate everyone.