Help After Accident: Medical Care and Daily Needs

In March, I had a tragic accident that left me hospitalized for two weeks. I can barely use my dominant left arm now, and I'm unable to work. I'm doing wound care three times a week and seeing specialists regularly. Right now, I need help with basic daily tasks, bathing, putting up my hair, cutting my food, and my disabled Army veteran husband is caring for me while managing his own health.





Our savings are gone. We depleted them fixing our truck just to keep it running, and we're living in a toy hauler here in Arizona. I get $24 a month from SNAP and rely on food pantries for groceries. We need help covering rent, getting household items we need, and putting gas in the truck so I can get to my medical appointments and the pantry.





I've lost my job, I was making $25 an hour, and I'm facing more surgeries ahead. Your support would mean so much to us right now.