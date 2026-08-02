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Help a veteran and his family reach stability

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNichole Bender

Help a veteran and his family reach stability

My name is Nichole Bender, and I am urgently reaching out to help my father—Kevin Spaulding,( a proud veteran who served his country) and his family(daughter).

In 2022 when my dad contracted Delta COVID and fell into a coma. Against all odds, he survived, but he spent the next two years in long-term recovery relearning how to walk, talk, and breathe. During his recovery, he contracted MRSA, and a fungal spore that was in his lungs for 30+ years lossened from his lungs entered his bloodstream, traveling to his brain and started to grow, requiring two major brain surgeries. He is now left with frontal lobe dementia.

After two grueling years in and out of hospitals, he finally came home in 2024. However, the surgeries and infections left him needing in home care which i provide to him on a daily basis.

While my dad was fighting for his life, the catastrophic financial toll wiped us out and we lost our family home. We turned to veteran housing assistance through Volunteers of America (VOA), but systemic program delays, reoccurring turnover has made recovery and stability into an ongoing nightmare. Constant turnover left us with counselors who vanished without notice, leaving our file in limbo and nearly causing us to lose our storage units.

​Because of failed promised rent, we were forced out of our first rental. We are now in the exact same position with our current landlord, but this time could face an eviction due to months of unpaid back rent from the program.

​My dad survived a coma, MRSA, and two brain surgeries—his mind and body are far too fragile to handle the stress of being forced onto the street. We just want a fresh start where he can rest in peace and dignity.

​how your donations will help.

Clearing Back Rent: Paying off our current landlord so legal proceedings are dropped and our rental record stays clean.

​Relocation & Deposits: Covering the security deposit, moving expenses, and first/last month's rent for a new, secure rental.

​and if God willing if anything left over will go to future rent.

We know VOA is just one organization and doesn't represent everyone.

​God bless, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

​Love from our family to yours,

Kevin Spaulding (Veteran) & Daughter Nichole Bender

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