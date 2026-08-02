A Trying Mom That Cant Work 2yr old havin seizures

My name is Tam and I have a 2 yr old that has had 8 seizures in the past year. He has been hospitalized twice because of them. They just decided to put him on medicine after he had 3 in one day. I'm not able to work because I don't have a babysitter for him. I don't have family where I moved to that will keep him. I'm only able to do odd jobs that I find when my older kids are home from school. It's getting harder and harder to pay my bills and take care of my 4 kids. I finished school for MA in February so they cancelled my CCMS. I can't afford daycare with the little income I have coming in. I'm really hoping to move back to Dallas where I have family and friends that can help me and my bunch, but right now it's not happening with no help. I'm just a trying mom reaching out for a little help to survive. Thanks Tamra D.