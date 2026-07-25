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Help a Student Get a Second Chance

Goal€15,100 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byBeatrix Suliman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beatrix Suliman

Help a Student Get a Second Chance

I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but today I'm asking for help on behalf of someone I love. 

My boyfriend is a student in Germany who has found himself in a financial situation that became much bigger than he could handle alone. Like many people facing debt, he has carried the weight of it quietly, trying to solve everything himself. He has never wanted to ask anyone for help. 

He currently has around €15,000 in debt. Despite everything, he hasn't given up. He has been working toward finding a solution, taking responsibility, and cooperating with those involved instead of running away from the problem. 

On 21 July, he has an important court appointment. He has been told that there is a possibility of agreeing to a repayment plan (Ratenzahlung), but only if he can make an initial payment of €5,000. Reaching that amount is our immediate priority because it would give him the opportunity to repay the remaining debt over time instead of facing much more serious consequences. 

He isn't asking for someone else to solve his life. He is asking for the chance to prove that he is committed to making things right. Unfortunately, he doesn't have family he can turn to for financial support. 

I would help him myself without hesitation, but I am also a student and simply don't have the means to raise this amount on my own. That is why I am reaching out to anyone who is willing to help. 

Our overall goal is €15,000, so that every part of this debt can eventually be resolved, but the first €5,000 is the most urgent and important milestone. Reaching it could change the outcome of what happens next and give him the opportunity to rebuild his life one step at a time. 

If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, thank you. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Every contribution brings him one step closer to a fresh start and reminds him that he doesn't have to face this alone. 


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, for sharing, and for believing that people deserve the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

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