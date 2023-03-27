Help a struggling Veteran get back on his feet

Hey ya'll, my name is Matt, former Staff Sergeant in the US Army, with one combat deployment to Afghanistan. I left with an honorable discharge last year, and my wife and I went off to sunny California after I spent most of my career in upstate New York. Unfortunately for us, we were defrauded by someone who we thought we could trust, and it has left us with almost nothing. We are in the process of proceeding with a lawsuit, but the wheels of justice turn slowly and rent is monthly. I'm embarrassed to ask for help this way but I don't know what else to do at this point. My wife and are working as hard as we can to stabilize and unfortunately it just isn't enough. Any contributions sent will go towards legal fees and trying to keep the lights on while we fight the good fight. God bless any and all of you for your consideration.





"For I was hungry and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me"