Help a Stray Dog Get Healthy and Home

While traveling, I found a dog without a home and couldn't pass him up. He needs dental care because he has infected teeth, and he also needs vaccinations. Once he's healthy, I want to find him an amazing home where he'll be loved and cared for.





I'm raising money to cover the cost of his dental surgery, vaccinations, and veterinary care. Every bit of support helps me get this sweet dog the medical attention he needs so he can start his new life healthy and strong. Thank you for standing with me and this dog.