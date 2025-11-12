Help a Sister in Pakistan Be Free From Debt

Hello and God bless you,





My name is Sister from Karachi. I am a Christian living in karachi, Pakistan.





Due to a family emergency, I had to take a loan of 250,000 PKR. It was an interest-based loan.





For months I have been paying 25,000 every month, but the original amount of 250,000 is still the same because of interest. Now I have missed 2 months and the pressure and stress are growing every day.





As a follower of Christ, I believe that God is my provider and my refuge. The Bible says in Proverbs 22:7. The borrower is slave to the lender. I do not want to live as a slave to debt anymore. I want to honor God and walk in freedom.





I am humbly asking for your help to raise 250,000 PKR ~ $896 to pay off the principal amount and close this loan for good.





Any amount is a blessing. $5, $10, $20 — God can multiply it.

If you cannot donate, please share this campaign and keep me in your prayers.





Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you. 1 Peter 5:7

And my God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 4:19





Thank you for your love, prayers, and support.

May God bless you and your family abundantly.





With gratitude and faith,

A Sister in Christ from Pakistan.