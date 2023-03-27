Help A Single/Sick Mom With Transportation

I'm raising money to help my dear friend Keaira get a car.





In February 2026, Keaira was misdiagnosed and had surgery performed due to that missed diagnosis. When her actual diagnosis came out, her rheumatoid doctor described her as walking Lupus. She worked from the time she found out until December 2025, when her doctor demanded she stop working.





Keaira has coded a few times due to lupus and has recently been throwing up blood and dealing with intense swelling. She is now having to have a double hip replacement. She also has screws in both ankles and deals with rheumatism and osteoarthritis alongside her lupus diagnosis.





In May, Keaira lent someone her vehicle and they totaled it. Since then, she has missed many doctors appointments due to no transportation. She is a single mother of five kids and has worked hard to provide for them, especially after leaving a very abusive relationship.





Keaira still gives to others despite everything she's facing. She deserves support right now. Your support would mean so much to Keaira and her kids.