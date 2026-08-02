Help a single mother in need

I’m a single mother of 3, I grew up a teen mom and had a very hard time raising my child at that age. I’ve made some mistakes, messed up my credit but still, somehow, made ends meet. I went to college and graduated with a bachelors degree 2 years ago and have yet to find a good paying career. I’m currently struggling to make ends meet and behind on some bills. I owe 2 months rent and my light and gas bill are extremely high, I’ve managed to pay what I can on my bills but I would like to get caught up so I can have a sigh of relief. If you can, anything helps. I am greatly appreciative of whatever can be donated towards my financial hardship.





PS I do currently work a part time job. And most of my pay goes toward bills and food.