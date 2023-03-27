Help a Single Mom Provide for Her Children

I'm a single mother doing everything I can to provide for my two children, but right now I'm struggling financially and have very little support. I'm not receiving government assistance, and keeping up with everyday necessities has become extremely difficult. after i had my son who is currently 6months old i ended up paralyzed for two months from complications with the birth and it put me behind tremendously.





I'm asking for help with basic living expenses such as food, bills, transportation, and other necessities for my children. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family.





If you're unable to donate, simply sharing our fundraiser would also help tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.