Help a Single Mom Catch Up on Bills

I'm a healthcare worker and a single mom doing everything I can to support my two children. One of my kids is diabetic, and the medical needs that come with that add up fast. I work a second job, but it's still not enough to keep up with rent, gas, and everyday bills.





Helping others is part of who I am, it's how I heal my own pain while making a difference. But right now, I need support too. This fundraiser will help me catch up on bills, gas, and rent so I can keep my focus where it needs to be: on my kids and my work.





Thank you for standing with us.