Help a Sick Single Mom Get safe stable home & car

Life has been a real struggle for me for a long time. There have been so many times when I've had to be strong even when I was exhausted, scared, or had absolutely nothing left to give.





But somehow, I've always found a way to help someone else. If someone needs food, I help. If someone needs clothes, I try to help. If someone needs a place to stay or just needs someone to care enough to listen, I do what I can. I've never been the type of person to turn my back on someone who is struggling, even when I was struggling myself.





I'm a single mom living with congestive heart failure, and my health has made me realize just how precious life really is. I want to be here. I want to live. I want to have the opportunity to enjoy the years I have ahead of me and be there for my family.





My biggest dreams are actually pretty simple. The funds will help me purchase a reliable vehicle and make a down payment on a home, a stable foundation for my family and me.





I'm not asking for anything extravagant. I'm just waiting for my turn to receive a blessing. Your support would mean so much to me and my family.