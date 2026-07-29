Help a SAFugee Relocate to Wisconsin for School

My son chose his field of study when he was 6 and this is still his dream, to live & study in W. The competitive cycling culture is also an important part of our move as he works towards his goal of becoming an elite cyclist.





Right now, I'm a bit short on what I need to make this happen. The funds will help cover travel costs and a deposit for our new home in Wisconsin.





Your support would mean so much as we take this next step together. Thank you for standing with us.