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Nurse & Cancer Survivor’s New Creative Chapter

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatrina Goodrich

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katrina Goodrich

Nurse & Cancer Survivor’s New Creative Chapter

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

For those who know me, my life has been defined by serving others. I have worked proudly as a nurse since 2009. But after a decade of severe personal loss, compounding medical traumas, and unexpected housing hardships, I am humbly reaching out to ask for your prayers and financial support as I pivot to a new chapter.

A Long and Painful Journey

My life changed forever in 2016 when my beloved passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma. Since that devastating loss, finances have been incredibly difficult. In 2021, I could no longer afford our rent and had to move in with my parents. Eventually, I was able to buy a modest "As Is" home, but it hid severe, costly structural issues. I have already had to completely replace the plumbing, septic tank, and drain field out of pocket after a failed inspection missed a collapsed tank. The roof and electrical systems still desperately need repair.

Surviving Medical Traumas

As a colon cancer survivor, I require colonoscopies every two years. Unfortunately, recent medical procedures have left me with severe, chronic complications:

  1. A previous colonoscopy led to a perforated diverticula and a rectovaginal fistula, requiring major reconstructive surgeries (a sigmoidectomy and colorectal anastomosis).
  2. A routine lab visit resulted in permanent sensory nerve damage in my left arm.
  3. My most recent colonoscopy resulted in gluteal medial nerve damage due to improper positioning during the procedure.

Because of this severe nerve damage, I can no longer sit, walk, or stand for the long periods required by traditional nursing work.

A New Dream at Almost 60

I am approaching 60 years old, and these trials have reminded me how precious and short life is. I am determined to spend my remaining years pursuing my lifelong dreams of writing books, creating art, and eventually narrating audiobooks.

Currently, I am working hard to make ends meet by selling resale items on eBay, Vinted, and Depop while I build up enough inventory to launch my own store. However, with the upcoming house repairs and my physical limitations, I need a bridge to help me survive while I build this sustainable creative business.

The Need: $10,000

I am raising $10,000 to ensure that my mortgage stays paid through the end of the year and to help create a modest, soundproof space for my audiobook narration. This will give me the financial breathing room to heal, create, and secure my housing.

How You Can Help:

  1. Pray: Please pray for physical healing for my nerve damage, peace of mind, and God's provision.
  2. Give: Any financial gift will directly protect my home and fund my transition into writing and art.
  3. Shop: If you prefer to help by purchasing from one of my resale stores instead of a cash offering, that would offer the double blessings of financial support and helping me thin out years of accumulated inventory from storage. I still have hundreds of items to unpack and upload, so please check back often!


Shop my eBay Store: https://www.ebay.com/str/katalyst13

Shop my Vinted Closet: cq_76's Shop | Depop

Shop my Depop Shop: thekatalyst13 - member profile | Vinted


Thank you for recognizing my years of service as a nurse and helping me find hope, safety, and purpose in this next season of my life.


"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11

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