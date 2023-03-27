Help a mother stay by her sons side

Please Help Support Merica & Her Son ❤️





On August 10th, Merica’s life changed instantly when her son, Johnny, was involved in a horrific crash and suffered life-threatening, catastrophic injuries.





He has already undergone multiple emergency surgeries, including emergency brain surgery to relieve pressure and bleeding. He remains critically ill in the ICU, where doctors are working minute by minute to keep him alive and stabilize his condition.





His injuries include:





* A large left frontal epidural hematoma with multiple areas of brain bleeding

* Cerebral contusions and scattered subdural hemorrhages

* Bilateral subarachnoid hemorrhage, meaning bleeding on both sides of the brain

* Severe facial and skull fractures

* A Grade V liver laceration

* A Grade V pancreatic injury

* Possible injury to a major artery behind the right eye

* A large abdominal/retroperitoneal hematoma with internal bleeding

* A partial gallbladder avulsion

* A bladder injury

* Severe lung contusions

* Fractured left pelvic/iliac bone

* Fractured right radius

* Fractured right ulnar styloid

* Multiple broken ribs

* Right sacral fracture





His abdomen is currently packed with surgical materials to control internal bleeding. He has already undergone multiple surgeries and will likely need many more.





He is also facing the possibility of permanent vision loss in one eye due to severe facial and orbital injuries. As devastating as that is, we would take that over losing him any day. ❤️ We just want him to live.





Merica’s Situation





Merica lives out of town and has left work to stay by her son’s side. She will need to take a leave of absence from work for an unknown period of time while she remains with him through surgeries, complications, and recovery.





And this road is going to extend far beyond the ICU.





Oregon does not have the specialized brain rehabilitation care he will eventually need. Once he is stable enough to leave the hospital, he will likely need to be transferred out of state to another highly skilled facility specializing in severe traumatic brain injuries and complex recovery.





That means Merica may have to travel and temporarily relocate away from home to continue being by her son’s side during what could be an extremely long recovery. There will be additional expenses for travel, food, lodging, bills, and everyday necessities while she is unable to work.





No mother should have to face the fear of losing income while fighting for her critically injured child.





This fundraiser is to help support Merica financially during her leave from work and help cover the overwhelming costs that come with prolonged hospitalization, travel, relocation, food, bills, and other unexpected expenses.





This will be a very long road to recovery. Right now, we are taking things hour by hour and praying he continues to fight.





If you are able to donate, any amount helps. If you aren’t able to donate, please consider sharing. Your share could reach someone who can make a difference.





Most importantly, please keep Merica, Scott, and their family in your thoughts and prayers. ❤️





We are simply asking for help so a mother can stay by her son’s side while he fights for his life.





Please donate if you can. Please share if you can’t. ❤️🙏