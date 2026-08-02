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Help a Mother Give Her Kids a Future

Monthly Goal₱100,000 PHP
Total Raised₱100,000 PHP
Raised this month₱100,000 PHP

Fundraiser created byApril Ann Lamata

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Ann Lamata

Help a Mother Give Her Kids a Future

Help Me Keep My Three Children in School and Rebuild Our Lives

I am a mother of three children, ages 16, 8, and 2, and I am humbly asking for help during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

I work from home and do everything I can to provide for my children, but my income has not been enough to keep up with our growing expenses, debts, and overdue bills. We are behind on our home payments, electricity, and water, and there are times when even putting enough food on the table becomes difficult.

My oldest child is 16 and currently lives in the province. Being separated from him has been one of the hardest things for me as a mother. I have tried to encourage him to come home and live with me, but because I am not financially stable right now, I worry about whether I can provide everything he needs. He is a hardworking student who consistently receives Honors or High Honors and dreams of becoming a journalist. His education requires many research projects, school materials, transportation, and other expenses. It hurts me knowing that I cannot always be there financially for him.

My other two children are 8 and 2 years old. My youngest is still breastfeeding, and I am doing everything I can to care for all three of my children despite our financial difficulties.

I also have debts to relatives who helped me when we were struggling. I am grateful for the help they gave us, but constantly being asked for money while I am already struggling has become emotionally and financially exhausting. I have reached a point where I feel like I am simply trying to survive from one bill to the next.

The father of my youngest child has also experienced financial difficulties after being scammed, so I cannot consistently rely on him for support. I am not sharing this to blame anyone. I simply want to honestly explain why I have reached the point of asking for help.

My biggest goal is not to depend on donations forever. I want to use this opportunity to catch up on our urgent bills, keep my children in school, and eventually start a small business or stable source of income so I can support my family without constantly borrowing or asking others for help.

I want to become debt-free. I want my children to finish their education. I want my oldest to have the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a journalist. And I want to be able to bring my family together again without constantly worrying about whether I can afford to provide for them.

If someone chooses to help us, I promise that their kindness will not be wasted. Every donation can help with food, education, housing, utilities, and the basic needs of my children while I work toward becoming financially stable again.

Someday, when I am finally in a better position, I hope to pay that kindness forward by helping other struggling mothers, especially single mothers who have been left alone with their babies and cannot even afford basic necessities such as diapers.

I know everyone has their own struggles, so I am grateful for any amount of support. Even sharing our fundraiser with someone who may be willing to help would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. I am simply asking for a chance to breathe, rebuild, keep my children in school, and create a more stable future for our family.

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