Help a Mother Get Her Family Back on Solid Ground

My Story

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help. As a mother, I have always done everything I can to provide for my family, keep a roof over our heads, and make sure my children have what they need. I have worked, sacrificed, and stretched what I have as far as I possibly could.

Right now, however, I am facing a difficult season that I cannot overcome by myself.

I am asking for help because I am trying to get my family back to a place of stability, security, and peace. The financial pressure I am facing has made it increasingly difficult to keep up with the necessities of everyday life while also trying to make sure my children are okay.

As a mother, one of the hardest feelings is knowing you are doing everything you can and still realizing that sometimes it simply isn’t enough.

I am not asking for anyone to solve my life for me. I am asking for a helping hand while I work to get back on solid ground.

The money raised through this fundraiser will go toward our most important needs, including housing, household expenses, utilities, transportation, food, and getting caught up on bills that have become overwhelming. Every dollar will help take some of the pressure off and give me the opportunity to focus on rebuilding instead of constantly trying to survive one emergency at a time.

Why I am asking for help

I know everyone has their own struggles, which makes it difficult for me to ask. But I have reached a point where I have to put my pride aside and allow others to help me.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. A $10 donation may not seem like much, but when many people give what they can, those small acts of kindness can make a life-changing difference.

If you aren’t able to give financially, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, coworkers, church, or social media is also a tremendous help.

I am hoping that this fundraiser will give my family the breathing room we desperately need and help us move forward toward a more stable future.

To everyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, share, pray, or simply encourage me—thank you. You may never know how much your kindness means to a mother who is simply trying to keep her family together and get through a difficult chapter.

Thank you for helping me believe that I don’t have to face this alone. ❤️



