Help a mother and her child 🙏

Hi everyone,

My name is Tori Ward, and I am reaching out to the community for help during a challenging chapter in our lives. I am a single parent raising my wonderful child. Right now, we are navigating daily life completely on our own, as my child’s father is currently incarcerated, also hasn’t been a part of our lives and unable to provide financial or physical support. I have been working with getting child support and assistance from the government; however, I barely have gotten anywhere. Being a solo parent means everything rests on my shoulders, and right now, our biggest obstacle is transportation. We currently do not have a vehicle. This makes basic, everyday tasks incredibly difficult. Getting to work, to doctor appointments, transportation to daycare and managing grocery trips takes hours out of our day and relies heavily on expensive rideshares or limited transportation.

Our Goal: $4,000

I am setting a realistic goal of $4,500 (the midpoint of my $3,000–$5,000 needed) to help us secure a safe, used vehicle. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward:

* Purchasing a reliable, used vehicle.

* Covering the initial car insurance.

* Handling DMV registration, title fees, and taxes.

A reliable car would completely change our lives. It means job stability, safety during emergencies, and the ability to manage our household efficiently.

If you are unable to donate, please do not worry. Sharing this link with your own friends, family, or social media networks helps more than you know and praying for us!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, for your kindness, and for helping me build a more stable future for my child.

With love and gratitude,

Tori Ward



