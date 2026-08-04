Help a Mom Rebuild After Loss

Eight months ago, my 17-year-old son was murdered at a Halloween party. He was a senior, supposed to graduate. Me and my family were devastated..





Since then, everything has fallen apart. I've been behind on my bills. I lost my car. I lost my job. Every day I still have to wake up and be a mom to my two other children, but I have no vehicle to get to work or to get my kids to school.





I moved to Houston from a small town in Iowa looking for better opportunities for me and my children. I was working 10 to 12 hours a day, doing everything on my own in our single-parent household. I need to rebuild, and I can't do it without support. Thank you for standing with us.