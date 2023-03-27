Help a Mom & Her Kids Experience Washington DC

Hello everyone,

I am a single mother raising six incredible children while working hard to earn my college degree. Today, I am reaching out to ask for your support in fulfilling a lifelong dream for myself and my sons: our very first educational trip to Washington, D.C.

As someone who has never had the opportunity to visit our nation's capital, I want more than anything to open this door for my children. I want my sons to see history up close, stand where history makers stood, and realize that their own futures are limitless.

Because we do not qualify for government housing assistance or food programs, our household relies entirely on a very tight budget. Every dollar I make goes directly toward our monthly bills and keeping our family afloat while I finish school. Covering the $750 per person cost for five of us to make this trip is simply out of reach without a helping hand.

Our goal of $3900 will completely cover our trip expenses, ensuring my sons don't have to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime educational milestone.

Any amount you can contribute—whether it is $5, $20, or simply sharing our link with your network—brings us one step closer to Washington, D.C. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting our family, investing in my kids' education, and helping a student mom make a dream come true.



