Help a Mechanic Support His Family While He Recove

My name is Andrea, and I work as a mechanic. I'm reaching out for support after a workplace accident unexpectedly put me in a difficult position.





Because of the accident, I'm currently unable to return to my regular work and expect to remain home for approximately six months while I recover.





For me, being unable to work isn't only about losing my normal routine. Three people depend on my income, and my biggest concern during these months is making sure my family can continue covering the necessities while I'm unable to earn what I normally would.





I'm raising €9,000 to help bridge this temporary gap and contribute toward our essential household expenses over the coming months, including housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, and other everyday necessities.





Where the €9,000 will go





The funds will primarily help us cover:

Housing and household expenses Electricity, gas, water, and other essential bills Groceries and everyday necessities Transportation and essential family expenses Unexpected costs that may arise during my recovery





I've always been accustomed to supporting my family through my work, so asking others for help isn't something I take lightly. My goal isn't to replace everything I would normally earn, but simply to give my family some financial stability while I focus on recovering and getting back to work.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will help us get through these next few months with a little more security.





If you're unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.



