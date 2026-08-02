Help a Marine Veteran's Family Find Home

I'm raising money to help a Marine veteran and his family get into their dream home after years of struggling to find a safe and stable place to live.





For the past five years, he's been raising his own children while also caring for three additional children, relatives of his wife whose mother passed away from a drug overdose and whose father has been absent from their lives. Despite the financial and emotional challenges, he has continued to provide them with a home, stability, and care.





Their current living situation has created serious obstacles. The home's central air conditioning has caused his children to break out in hives. After trying to address this through the legal system without success, the family has had to rely on window air-conditioning units instead. This has added significant electricity expenses to an already difficult financial situation.





A stable, safe home would mean so much to this family. Your support would help make that possible.