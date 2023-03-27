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Help a Mama Prepare for Her Little One

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChrista Alfaro

Help a Mama Prepare for Her Little One

Here is her registry Link: https://my.babylist.com/baby-reg-christa-alfaro


My daughter is preparing to welcome her precious baby girl into the world this October. What should be one of the happiest and most exciting times of her life has recently become incredibly stressful and overwhelming.

She and her partner recently separated, and unfortunately, he has kept all of the baby’s belongings that had been collected and prepared for their little one. This has left my daughter having to start completely over with virtually nothing as her due date quickly approaches.

No mother should have to worry about whether she will have the basic necessities for her newborn while trying to prepare emotionally and physically for childbirth. Right now, she needs help rebuilding everything from the ground up including diapers, wipes, clothing, a safe place for baby to sleep, feeding supplies, and all of the other essentials a newborn needs.

It truly takes a village, and we are asking for any help you may be able to give. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go toward helping my daughter provide everything her baby girl needs and deserves. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping a young mother get back on her feet and prepare to give her sweet baby girl the loving and comfortable start in life that she deserves. 💕🎀

We appreciate every bit of kindness, support, donation, and prayer during this difficult time.

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