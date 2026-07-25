Help a MAGA Girl Escape Woke Europe & Live the Ame

Hi Patriots,

I’m born into the wrong country with a German passport. I’m absolutely fed up, tired, and done with Europe.

I’ve always felt more American. I even went to high school in Houston, Texas. But unfortunately being born into a wealthy country didn’t make it easier for me to achieve my goal to move to the States permanently.

I support President Trump and the MAGA movement 100%. I’m done with the woke madness, censorship, crime, and declining freedom here.

This $20,000 goal will cover the first critical steps:

• Immigration lawyer and visa application fees

• Travel and relocation costs

• Initial housing and settlement in America

• Living expenses while I get established

Once I’m in the US, I will create content and support the MAGA movement full time.

If you believe in helping a MAGA girl finally escape Europe and come home to America, please donate and share.

Thank you.

MAGA 🇺🇸❤️







