Help a German Christian Girl Escape Woke Europe





Dear Brothers, Sisters, and Fellow Patriots,





I was born into the wrong country with a German passport. I am absolutely done with Europe.





Between the secular woke madness, heavy censorship, and rising crime, I no longer feel safe here as a woman. I am seriously scared just to walk down the street every single day.





I have always felt American at heart. I went to high school in Texas, and my ultimate dream is to move to Austin permanently.





Sadly, due to an honest typo on my ESTA application, I was banned from the visa-waiver system and cannot even visit anymore. It breaks my heart to be trapped away from the country I love.😔





As a Christian entrepreneur, I have so many big visions and business ideas! I know I could already be so much further along if I were operating in the free, opportunity-giving, patriotic environment of the United States.





Instead, Europe’s hostile, secular culture is actively stifling my growth, my creativity, and my faith and I am feeling more and more depressed and sick in such a toxic environment..





Because of the ESTA ban, my only path forward is a formal visa requiring legal backing.





This $10,000 goal will cover the very first steps:





Immigration lawyer fees to fix the ESTA issue and file the best visa option





Visa application and processing fees.





Travel and relocation costs to Austin, Texas .





Initial housing and settlement expenses.





Once I am back in the US, I will build my business, create content that stands for truth, and actively support the Christian and patriot communities every single day! 🖤





If you believe in helping a Christian girl escape Europe, overcome these hurdles, and come home to America, please consider donating and sharing this link.





Even if you cannot support me financially, I humbly ask for your prayers for guidance, open doors, and safety. 🙏🏻





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





God Bless You & God Bless America! 🇺🇸❤️







