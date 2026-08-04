Help a Former NHL All-Star Keep His Girls Insured

Emmerson and Bryar Boynton are two college students simply trying to maintain consistent, quality health insurance while attending school in different states.

Their established health coverage is ending, and we are working to make sure there is no interruption in access to the doctors, specialists, prescriptions, preventative care, and other medical services they have relied on.

This campaign is not about extras or luxuries. It is specifically intended to help cover the cost of appropriate health insurance and related medical expenses while they are in college.

Both girls are focused on school, their futures, and becoming independent young women. Our goal is simple: help their father ensure they can remain properly insured during this transition.

Any support received will be used toward health-insurance premiums and legitimate medical expenses for Emmerson and Bryar. Every contribution, share, and prayer is sincerely appreciated. 💕