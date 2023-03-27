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Help a father of four who needs immediate support

Goal£70,000 EGP
Raised£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byYehia Elnopy

Help a father of four who needs immediate support

I am Yahya, from Nubia (the region situated between Egypt and Sudan).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, my life was wonderful; I worked at a guesthouse on the banks of the Nile—videos of which are still available on my old online channel for anyone who wishes to verify my words—but I have faced severe hardships since then.


Believe me, I do my utmost every day to find work online. I can offer various services, yet no one requests them.

About a year ago, my health began to deteriorate; my weight dropped from 62 kg to just 50 kg now, in 2026.

I visited a doctor, and I was told that I need to undergo medical tests.

The bottom line is that I possess extensive experience and hope to find work anywhere. I have previously traveled to nine countries outside Egypt as an instructor for a Nubian folk dance troupe.

However, my mobility is now limited.


I am a father of four, and I ask only for your support. I haven't earned any money for two months, and my situation today is extremely difficult.


I am ready to provide any online service in return.

I need just $1,400 to start a new life.

This amount is equivalent to approximately 70,000 Egyptian pounds.

I will use it to buy a laptop for video editing and providing other services.

A portion of the funds will also be allocated to cover my four children's needs for the start of the new school year.

Furthermore—after securing my children's expenses for the year—I need to undergo the necessary medical tests for myself,

and there will be treatment costs following the tests as well.


Thank you for everything.

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