Help a father become a better role model

A trusted friend from church is helping me with this fundraising campaign.

My Story





From a very young age, I’ve been taking care of my mother, and now my 2-year-old daughter.





I’ve done all kinds of work—carrying goods at the market, driving a motorcycle taxi, and collecting fares on public buses. The money wasn’t enough, and in my desperation to make ends meet, I ended up straying from the Lord’s path.





I ended up hanging out with the wrong crowd, until one night I was caught in a police raid. I was about to be booked.





In the cell, I cried and prayed like I hadn’t in years: I promised God that if He got me out of that situation, I would serve Him for the rest of my life. The next day, there was a glitch in the system. They didn’t book me. I walked free. For me, it was a blessing and a sign.





I went back to church. I got an honest job managing a motorcycle parts store.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, my employer died and the store had to close. After that, I went back to driving motorcycle taxis and had an accident that left me with a lower back injury, and I couldn’t work for several months.





Despite everything, I haven’t lost my faith. Today I sweep, I sell—I do whatever it takes—but with clean hands and my heart set on God.





What am I hoping to achieve with my fundraising?

I’m raising money to help pay for my daughter’s education, and I want to contribute to the church in my community that took me in.