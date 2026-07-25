GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help a Family that lost a Wife and a Mother

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Judy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christopher Judy

Help a Family that lost a Wife and a Mother

Please help a grieving family give a proper memorial / remembrance service and please help a grieving and heartbroken husband who is now a widower and a single father. Any and all funds will be greatly appreciated and will go directly to helping a family try to heal and rebuild from such an immense loss. I truly never thought in a million years I would be on a site like this asking for help especially for something so absolutely heartbreaking.


On April 12th, 2026 suddenly and tragically Taylor R. Bromwell-Judy my wife of 15 years4 days was called home to heaven that day.

She passed away due to a sudden and severe asthma attack. Taylor was my very best friend in this entire world she was the greatest wife and mother to three other children and she was a wonderful and amazing daughter to her mother and father. Her loss has broken all of our hearts even though this happened in April we've been trying to do everything possible to find a way to give her a proper memorial and remembrance service but with a loss so great that grieving process has been extremely difficult and another major obstacle is we live in North Carolina where she passed away and the rest of our family everyone is back in Maryland to include our three older children I am now a widower and a father to our son who will be during 15 and August he is our youngest child and he was present at the house that day that horrible day that he lost his mother. I don't even know what to say on here I know I'm probably just rambling I'm fighting for tears just trying to write this so please excuse any mistakes on here but I am humbly and graciously asking for help with raising enough funds so that I can give my wife the memorial she deserves and funds to help me and our 15 year old son pack up our belongings sell our home and be able to move back up to Maryland where all of our family resides. When we moved to North Carolina we had no friends and no family here it was just a state that Taylor always wanted to move to and live but now that she is gone and she was the Rock and the center of our family especially for myself and our son because it was just us three that moved here but now without Taylor I am absolutely struggling every single day just to cope with the heartbreak and I'm trying my absolute best to take care of our son without her. Any and all donations will be graciously appreciated.. thank you all very much !


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve