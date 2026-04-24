Help a Family Stay Together This Month

I'm raising money to help a gentleman who just got a job and is working to support his family. Right now, he's staying in a hotel temporarily while he waits for his first paycheck in about three weeks. His car payment is coming due, and losing the car would mean losing the stability his family needs. With this fundraiser, we can help cover his car payment and other essentials so he and his family can stay together and stable until his paychecks start coming in regularly. Your support would mean everything to them during this critical time. Thank you for standing with this family.