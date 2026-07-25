Help a Family in Need

On the evening of July 5th a neighbor chose to vandalize, damage, and destroy 2 vehicles belonging to Nelson and Miranda, because of this criminal act it has left them without any means of transportation which ultimately cost Nelson his job. With no income, and no mode of transportation to find and keep employment they are now facing eviction as a family of 6 - with no where else to go and every other resource exhausted they are asking for help. The person responsible does not have insurance, and waiting for the court system to issue reparations is not an option at this time. This would cover rent, utilities, and hopefully a small used vehicle to get them around until a more permanent solution can be found. We know times are tough for everyone and appreciate anything you are able to give, prayers and shares included. Thank you ❤️.



