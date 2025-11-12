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Help a Family in Crisis in Cambodia

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Harris

Help a Family in Crisis in Cambodia

Urgent: Starving Family of 4 Facing Kidney Failure and New Baby

The Crisis

We are urgently rallying support for a beautiful, hardworking family in Cambodia who has hit absolute rock bottom. Right now, all four family members are actively starving, and they are on the brink of losing everything.

    •    The Husband age 22 is in total kidney failure. Because he is too weak to work, the family has lost its only source of income.

    •    The Wife is 8 months pregnant, severely malnourished, and desperately trying to care for her dying husband and young children.

    •    Their Two Young Children ages 5 and 3 are going to bed hungry every single night, experiencing severe food insecurity during critical stages of growth.

With a new baby arriving in just a few weeks, this family is facing a catastrophic convergence of medical emergencies, lack of shelter security, and severe hunger. They cannot survive this without immediate intervention.

How Your Donation Will Be Used

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward keeping this family alive and giving them a fighting chance.

    •    Immediate Food Relief: Purchasing rice, clean water, vegetables, and protein to immediately halt their starvation and nourish the pregnant mother.

    •    Housing Security: Paying rent/housing costs so they are not evicted and forced onto the street with a newborn and a critically ill father.

    •    Medical Comfort & Support: Assisting with palliative care, basic medical supplies, and comfort for the husband, as well as safe delivery costs for the mother.

How You Can Help

    1    Donate: No amount is too small. In Cambodia, even $5 or $10 can feed a family for days.

    2    Share: Please share this link on your Facebook, WhatsApp, church groups, and with family.

    3    Pray: Please keep this father, mother, their two children, and the unborn baby in your urgent prayers.

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus to this desperate family in their darkest hour. God bless you.

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