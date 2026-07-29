Support a Resilient Family in Crisis

Help Our Family Through a Difficult Time

Hi, my name is Angel, and I’m reaching out to ask for help during an incredibly difficult time for my family.

We currently have two family members who could go into labor at any moment. One of those pregnancies has become an emergency, and another close family member is in critical condition and will need rehabilitation. Our hearts are with all three of them, and we are praying for safe deliveries, healing, and that everyone comes home healthy.

As we’ve been traveling back and forth to be with our loved ones, the financial burden has become overwhelming. We don’t know how long we’ll need to continue making these trips, and it’s becoming harder to manage both the expenses on the road and our responsibilities at home.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us cover essential expenses such as:

Food Temporary lodging Fuel for travel Household bills

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult season. Every act of generosity gives our family one less thing to worry about while we focus on being there for the people who need us most.

God bless you all.



