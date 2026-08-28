Help a Faithful Christian Student Complete His BSN

My name is Sherazer Amjad, and I am raising funds to help my younger brother, Waiz Amjad, continue and complete his university education.

My younger brother is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). By God’s grace, he has worked very hard in his studies and has maintained an excellent academic record. He has now successfully progressed to his sixth semester, and we are very thankful to God for the opportunity He has given him to continue his education.

Beyond his studies, he is also actively involved in the church and ministry work. He loves serving God, participating in church activities, and being involved in ministry alongside our family.

Our family is deeply involved in Christian ministry. My father is a pastor, and by God’s grace, our family has been serving the Lord through our local church and ministry. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve God and our community, but at the same time, supporting higher education has become increasingly difficult for our family because of the rising cost of university fees.

We have always tried our best to manage his educational expenses ourselves, but the financial burden has now become difficult for us to carry. We are therefore reaching out to our Christian brothers and sisters and friends who may feel led by God to help.

The funds raised through this campaign will go toward his university tuition fee, helping him continue his BSN studies without having to put his education on hold because of financial difficulties.

Our prayer is that, with God’s provision and the kindness of others, he will be able to complete his nursing degree and use his education to serve others and glorify God through his life and profession.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated. And if you are not in a position to give, we would sincerely appreciate your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others who may be able to help.

We trust that God is our ultimate provider, and we are praying that He will use His people to make a way for my brother to continue his education.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, pray for us, and consider supporting his educational journey. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity. 🙏✝️