GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help a Faithful Christian Student Complete His BSN

Goal€600 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bySherazer Amjad

Help a Faithful Christian Student Complete His BSN

My name is Sherazer Amjad, and I am raising funds to help my younger brother, Waiz Amjad, continue and complete his university education.

My younger brother is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). By God’s grace, he has worked very hard in his studies and has maintained an excellent academic record. He has now successfully progressed to his sixth semester, and we are very thankful to God for the opportunity He has given him to continue his education.

Beyond his studies, he is also actively involved in the church and ministry work. He loves serving God, participating in church activities, and being involved in ministry alongside our family.

Our family is deeply involved in Christian ministry. My father is a pastor, and by God’s grace, our family has been serving the Lord through our local church and ministry. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve God and our community, but at the same time, supporting higher education has become increasingly difficult for our family because of the rising cost of university fees.

We have always tried our best to manage his educational expenses ourselves, but the financial burden has now become difficult for us to carry. We are therefore reaching out to our Christian brothers and sisters and friends who may feel led by God to help.

The funds raised through this campaign will go toward his university tuition fee, helping him continue his BSN studies without having to put his education on hold because of financial difficulties.

Our prayer is that, with God’s provision and the kindness of others, he will be able to complete his nursing degree and use his education to serve others and glorify God through his life and profession.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated. And if you are not in a position to give, we would sincerely appreciate your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others who may be able to help.

We trust that God is our ultimate provider, and we are praying that He will use His people to make a way for my brother to continue his education.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, pray for us, and consider supporting his educational journey. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity. 🙏✝️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $828 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,270 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,000 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve