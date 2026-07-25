Help a Disabled Combat Veteran Save His Home

After proudly serving our nation as a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and combat veteran, I never imagined I would be asking for help. Today, I am facing a difficult challenge as my home has suffered extensive water damage caused by failing exterior siding. The damage continues to worsen and threatens the safety and integrity of my home.

As a medically retired, disabled veteran living on a fixed income, I have exhausted the financial resources available to me and cannot afford the necessary repairs on my own. I am seeking assistance to replace the damaged siding, repair the water damage, and complete other essential home improvements to prevent further deterioration.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my campaign or keep me in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. God bless you, and God bless America.



