Help a daughter who is struggling

I'm Carolyn, and I'm asking for help for my daughter Alyssa - something she would never ask for herself. She's been through so much these past few years: a long layoff, back surgery, medical bills, a disabled husband, and two growing boys who depend on her. She works long hours just to keep the lights on, but she's still trying to catch up from everything life has thrown at her. Alyssa is doing her absolute best. She always has. She puts everyone above herself - her kids, her husband, her job even me. I just want to see her get a chance to breathe again. This fundraiser is to help her get out of the constant struggle and finally get ahead. Anything helps, and I am so grateful for anyone who takes the time to read or share this.





Thank you,

A mom who loves her daughter very much



