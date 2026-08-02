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Help a Christian Girl escape unsafe Europe 🙏🏻

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLia Liberty

Help a Christian Girl escape unsafe Europe 🙏🏻

Dear brothers, sisters, and fellow patriots,✨


I was born with a German passport, but my heart has always been American!


I went to high school in Texas and fell in love with the freedom, the faith, and the opportunity that America offers.


My dream has never changed: to live permanently in the US, build my business, and raise my life in a country that still honors God and liberty.🇱🇷


But right now I’m trapped in Europe.

The secular woke culture, growing censorship, and rising street crime have made me feel totally unsafe as a Christian woman.


I no longer walk the streets without fear.


Every day I feel more depressed, more stifled, and further from the life God has put on my heart.


An honest typo on my ESTA application banned me from the visa- waiver program. I cannot even visit the country I love anymore.. 😞


The only way forward is a proper visa, and that requires legal help I cannot afford on my own.


This $8,000 goal will cover the essential first steps:


• Immigration lawyer fees to resolve the ESTA ban and file the strongest possible visa application

• Official visa and processing fees

• Travel and relocation costs to Austin

• Initial housing and settlement expenses so I can hit the ground running


Once I’m back in the United States, I will pour everything into building my business, creating content that stands for truth, and actively supporting Christian and patriot communities every single day.


If you believe a Christian woman should be free to live where her faith and calling are welcomed, please consider giving — and sharing this page.🙏🏻🙏🏻


Even if you cannot donate, I humbly ask for your prayers: for open doors, for wisdom, for protection, and for the path to America to open soon.♥️


Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

God bless you, and God bless America. 🇺🇸❤️


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